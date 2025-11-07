Meghalaya government clarifies position on truckers’ strike, calls blockade illegal

The East Jaintia Hills District Administration has issued a detailed clarification regarding the ongoing strike by the Meghalaya Commercial Truck Owners and Drivers Association (MCTODA) against cement companies operating in the region. Authorities have termed the continued blockade along National Highway-6 as “illegal” and warned that no group will be allowed to take the law into its own hands.

Following the strike call on October 27, 2025, officials initiated a series of meetings to resolve the dispute through dialogue. The first coordination meeting, held on 30 October at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Khliehriat, included representatives from the Jaintia Hills Cement Manufacturers Association (JHCMA), Jaintia Hills Truck Owners Association (JHTOA), and East Jaintia Hills Truck Owners and Transporters Association (EJHTOTA).

Despite being invited, MCTODA refused to attend the meeting. The other two associations confirmed they were operating normally with cement plants and had no involvement in the strike. Written submissions from these groups reaffirmed their commitment to continue transportation activities without disruption.

Further discussions between MCTODA and the JHCMA were chaired by the Deputy Commissioner on 31 October and 3 November to address the truckers’ demands. MCTODA had sought enforcement of freight rates, prevention of overloading, priority loading for local trucks, parking facilities, timely payments, and adherence to labour regulations.

The JHCMA clarified that government-notified freight rates for intra-state transportation were already being followed by all cement plants. However, MCTODA’s insistence on applying the same rates to interstate transport was deemed unlawful. The administration stated that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, does not authorise any state government to fix rates for inter-state transport, as these are determined by market factors and mutual agreements.

Despite progress on several of their other demands, MCTODA continued the strike, allegedly obstructing the movement of trucks carrying cement and clinker. The blockade has disrupted both transport and public movement along NH-6, with reports of vehicle damage and harassment of non-participating drivers. Police have since taken steps to clear the blockades and restore traffic.

Representatives from JHTOA and EJHTOTA expressed concern that their members’ livelihoods were being affected by the strike, urging the administration to ensure safe passage for their vehicles and inclusion in future consultations on freight matters.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated the government’s stance that while associations may voice genuine concerns, no one will be permitted to block highways or disrupt essential services. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to continue dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure lawful resolution, maintain order, and protect the livelihoods of transport workers across East Jaintia Hills.