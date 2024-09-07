The Meghalaya government have fined 1,788 vehicles in the state for using tinted glasses, collecting a total amount of Rs 13.35 lakh by the first week of September. The drive was launched in July.

Speaking to reporters, Sylvester Nongtnger, the police chief of East Khasi Hills district said that the Shillong Traffic Police (STP) has been conducting regular checkings against the use of black films as per the direction of the Supreme Court.

He further said that the black films of the vehicles have been removed after the fine was imposed upon them.

It was also informed that of the 1788 vehicles detected, 30 were government vheicles.

It must be mentioned that the Supreme Court of India had prohibited the use of black films of any percentage Visual Light Transmission (VLT) on the safety glasses, windscreens (front and rear) and side glasses.

Regarding the same, the STP asserted that the bid to put a stop to the use of black films will continue, further appealing to all vehicle owners to refrain from using them on safety glasses, windscreens and side glasses of their vehicles.

Only ministers and MLAs are allowed to use tinted glass on their official vehicles. It was further informed that neither MDCs nor the chairpersons of the corporations can use tinted classes.