Meghalaya government colleges to introduce student uniforms to promote equality

The Meghalaya Education Department has mandated that all government colleges in the state implement student uniform policies, following requests from educational institutions and student unions across the region.

According to a notification issued on June 24, each college will have the autonomy to design its own uniform while working toward common goals of building unity and reducing socio-economic divisions among students.

The directive, signed by Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri, states that the uniform policy aims "to foster unity, camaraderie, and a sense of belonging among students while reducing visible socio-economic disparities."

This marks a significant shift in higher education policy for the northeastern state, where government colleges have traditionally allowed students to wear casual clothing. The decision comes after sustained advocacy from both college administrations and student representative bodies who argued that uniforms could help create a more inclusive campus environment.

The notification emphasises institutional flexibility, allowing each college to develop uniform designs that reflect their unique identity while serving the broader purpose of promoting equality. This approach acknowledges the diverse cultural landscape of Meghalaya's educational institutions.

Student unions had reportedly been pushing for this change, recognising that visible economic differences in clothing choices sometimes created social barriers on campus.

The implementation details and timeline for the uniform introduction will likely be communicated through individual college administrations in the coming weeks.