Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong has once again asserted that the state government is committed to resolving the issue regarding the relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony in Shillong's Them Iew Mawlong.

Tynsong, who also chairs the High-Level Committee (HLC) on the Harijan Colony relocation issue, stated that the state has prepared a blueprint regarding the residents' relocation ensuring that they are shifted to a place where their needs are met.

While he did not mention a specific date for the government to reach a decision, the Meghalaya Deputy CM stated that the matter is expected to be resolved soon.

Furthermore, Tynsong informed that the state had written to the Union Defense Ministry regarding the defense land near the petrol pump at Iewmawlong to inquire if it could be used for relocation. However, no approval has been received for the proposal so far.

The minister had earlier also informed that the state government has a blueprint ready in case defence land is not finalised.