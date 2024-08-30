Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on August 30, announced that the government is considering a comprehensive amendment of the Meghalaya Protection of Catchment Area Act, 1990, to enable enforcement with the cooperation of landowners and other stakeholders.

Speaking during the Assembly session, CM Sangma said that the Act could not be implemented due to the lack of provisions for creating catchment areas other than through the consent of landowners, which is extremely difficult to secure.

The Mehalaya CM said, “Therefore, a comprehensive amendment of the act is under consideration. We will have a consultation with landowners (and other stakeholders including dorbar shnongs). We are open to all options, discussion and all kinds of amendment to ensure this Act can be enforced in a proper manner with the cooperation of the landowners (and other stakeholders)."

Furthermore, he added that the Act states that the government may declare an area to be catchment area only after receiving the consent of the landowners and on the advise of the advisory board.

He however said the government did not get written consent of the landowners in all locations identified for declaration as catchment areas.

“Therefore, I appeal to our MLAs of this House that we need to work together as the landowners’ consent is required…(this is also) a message to the landowners that we need to work together for the interest of present and future generation to come,” Sangma added.

Furthermore, he also informed that the government has identified over 7000 critical springs in the state, adding that 750 of those are actually in severe state right now.

He informed that a plan through the soil and water conservation department will be implemented, while the government will work with the PHE department to preserve and rejuvenate the springs.