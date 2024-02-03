Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced on February 3 that the state government is actively considering the suggestion to introduce the Koch language in schools situated in Koch areas of Meghalaya.

The announcement was made during the 54th Annual Koch Conference organized by the Meghalaya Koch Association at Jatrakona in South Garo Hills. Chief Minister Sangma, expressing solidarity with the Koch community, joined the event to address their concerns and discuss key initiatives.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Sangma shared his insights, stating, "At Jatrakona in South Garo Hills to join our Koch brothers and sisters in the 54th Annual Koch Conference organized by the Meghalaya Koch Association."

During his address at the conference, Sangma stated the paramount importance of preserving indigenous languages. He assured the Koch community that their suggestion to introduce the Koch language in schools would be thoroughly examined by the government.

"The Association had submitted a memorandum for capacity building for Koch people and the preservation of their language, for which I have assured to look into," Sangma posted. Furthermore, he suggested potential interventions, including PRIME, CM-ELEVATE, and YESS Meghalaya, specifically tailored to empower the youth of the Koch community.