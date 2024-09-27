Meghalaya's Education Department is considering a proposal to grant age relaxation for SSA (Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan) teachers, announced Education Minister Rakkam A. Sangma.

As per the minister, the proposal will focus on involvement of the teachers in government recruitment processes.

Speaking to reporters, the education minister stated that the state government is prioritising ways to extend support to the SSA teachers.

The statement comes amid the nearing September 30 deadline set by the All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association (AMSSASTA) and the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) for the government to meet their demand for a 100 per cent salary hike.

Earlier, as the teachers had launched a protest, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) state project director Swapnil Tembe had called on non-teaching staff to end their 15-day sit-in demonstration and return to work. The ongoing protest has significantly impacted salary disbursement for over 10,000 SSA teachers.