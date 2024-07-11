Meghalaya government has filed four FIRs against organisations conducting unauthorised checks on labourers, following recent incidents involving pressure groups like the Khasi Students' Union (KSU). Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has firmly stated that the government will not tolerate pressure groups taking the law into their own hands.

The KSU has been carrying out work permit checks in Shillong, citing the government's failure to implement the Inner Line Permit (ILP) and Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) to control influx. However, Sangma clarified that there is no official work permit system in place.

Sangma emphasised that nobody is authorised to check the papers of labourers except for the Labour department. He explained that labourers must register with the Labour Department and that contractors are responsible for ensuring this registration.

Despite the illegality of these checks, the KSU continued its drive for a third day, claiming to have found 62 labourers working without permits in the Laitumkhrah area. The union has also erected an influx check gate along the National Highway in Ri Bhoi district.

Sangma reiterated that the ILP is still pending central government approval, while the MRSSA was returned with observations. The Ministry of Home Affairs had previously stated that setting up entry-exit gates under the MRSSA Amendment Bill 2020 was unacceptable and would inconvenience visitors.