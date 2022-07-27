The Meghalaya government has decided to regularise the services of the government lower primary (LP) school teachers of the state, a decision taken during a cabinet meet held on Tuesday afternoon. There are total of 2,447 LP school teachers whose services need to be regularised.

Informing about the development, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma said, “We have decided to regularise 2,447 teachers and now they will be receiving the benefits they are supposed to get as regular employees as this has been a long-standing demand of the teachers”.

Sangma also said when the state government had taken over the LP schools in 1993, a large number of teachers had been shifted to the government and they became regular government employees.

However, in the process, 2,447 teachers were left out in terms of being regularised due to which they were not getting pension and ACPS. “This has happened for many reasons and I don’t want to go into details of that,” he added.

When asked, Sangma said that the only financial application will be pensions as they are only getting the scale of pay that other teachers are getting.

When the state government took over 2568 schools of the district councils at that point in time, 136 schools were left out and not taken over by the state government, he said.