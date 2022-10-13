Meghalaya Government on October 13 repealed the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 which was introduced last year with an aim of boosting tourism, revenue generation, and employment for the people in the state said, state minister James K Sangma.

The State Department of Taxation introduced the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 for the regulations of gaming in the state.

However, following the concerns expressed by parts of the society with regard to the scope and impact of the Act, Sangma met with the stakeholders which included religious organizations, non-governmental organizations, civil society representations, Dorbar Shnongs, autonomous and local governance bodies, and youth organizations.

''During this process, I tried to understand the concerns of the public and the impact that the Act could have further on,'' Sangma said in an official statement on Facebook.

He further said that following such meetings and deliberations, it became clear to him that it is in the best interest of Meghalaya to completely scrap the Act, given that there could be untoward implications, adding, ''Therefore, it will be my earnest endeavour to see that the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021, will be repealed''.

''I would like to thank everyone who came forward to aid, advise and provide feedback to the Government on the Act. The citizenry is the keystone of any democracy and it only strengthens our commitment to better governance when the collective conscience is addressed,'' he added.