“All job recruitment procedures should be put on hold till everyone is in agreement”, said Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson, Dr M Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday.

This statement came after a day that notification from the State government noticed that all job recruitments process should be temporarily put on hold.

“We (the government) will make the necessary announcements as and when all political parties are on the same page about the implementation of the roster”, said Lyngdoh.

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The Minister said that one cannot have a truncated view as this is a democracy and everyone's opinion and suggestions matter.

“Let us bring onboard everyone, if somebody has a problem, they should indicate the problem. Then, collectively after three weeks likely we will be able to understand what will happen. However, as of now as has been decided by the Committee and accordingly recommended to the government that all recruitment procedures be put on hold till everyone is in agreement”, asserted the Minister.