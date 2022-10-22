The Deputy Commissioner (Excise), East Khasi Hills District in an order issued on October 21, 2022 has declared October 24, 2022 as a Dry Day in the entire District of East Khasi Hills on account of ‘Diwali’.

"All Bonded Warehouses, IMFL shops, bars, hotels, clubs and out still shops shall remain closed on this day," the Government order added.

Further, a slew of guidelines has been introduced by the District Magistrate of East Khasi Hills related to the burning of firecrackers.

As per the order, bursting of crackers will be allowed between 8 pm and 10 pm on October 24.

Firecrackers generating noise levels exceeding l25 dB (Al) or 145 dB (C) pk at a four-meter distance from the point of bursting have also been prohibited.

''Bursting of crackers have also been prohibited in areas that fall within 100 metres of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health care centres, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other areas that may have been declared as silent zones,'' the DC said in the order.

Further, the sale of firecrackers shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that these licensed traders sell only those firecrackers which have been permitted by this office and are in compliance with Central Pollution Control Board guidelines.

“Use of audio systems shall conform to the ambient noise level within the prescribed limit of the Noise Pollution (Regulation & Control) Rules 2000 as amended i.e Audio System used should be fitted with sound limiter,” the order added.