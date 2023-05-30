In a proactive move to combat the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle, the Meghalaya government has officially declared several villages in the state as LSD infected zones. The affected areas include Sumer, Mawlyngkhung, Umpyrdong-Umden, Umkon-Umden, Saiden-Nongpoh, and Jyntru-Nongpoh in the Umsning C&RD Block of Ri-Bhoi District, as well as Rangthong in the Mawkyrwat C&RD Block of South West Khasi Hills District.

The decision to declare these villages as LSD infected zones was based on the test results from samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD) in Bhopal. The confirmation of LSD in the cattle population was received on April 4, prompting the government to take immediate action and notify the affected villages about the spread of the disease.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a highly contagious viral disease that primarily affects cattle, causing significant economic losses in the livestock industry. The disease is characterized by the formation of skin nodules and lesions, leading to discomfort, reduced milk production, weight loss, and sometimes even death in severe cases.

The Secretary to the Government of Meghalaya, AH & Veterinary Department, emphasized the importance of timely intervention and collaboration between authorities and the local communities to curb the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease. Efforts will be focused on raising awareness among cattle owners and providing necessary support to control the outbreak effectively.