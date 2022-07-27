State Health Minister James Sangma on Wednesday informed the public that the government cannot take over and run the EMRI 108 emergency services.

This was informed by the president of Meghalaya EMRI Workers Union (MEMRIWU) Microlina Syiemlieh after the meeting with Health Minister.

Speaking to media persons, Syiemlieh said that the health minister had informed the union that the process of the tender was already on for a new company to operate the emergency services as the state government had decided to not renew or extend the contract with GVK.

Syiemlieh said that in the meeting with the health minister, the union had urged the minister to initiate steps for the state government to take over and run the EMRI 108 in the state as the present management had drastically failed in its duty.

"In the meeting, we had a detailed discussion with the health minister, and the union demanded the state government to take over and run the emergency services to provide quality health services to the people of the state," she said.

Syiemlieh said that the meeting with the minister was not successful as the minister had hinted at the privatization of EMRI 108, but he had assured the union that the state government would make sure that its employees would not face difficulties in the future.

She added that the health minister had informed the union that to date there is no state in India that runs the 108 emergency services and the Meghalaya government is in no condition of taking over the services.

"From the union, we have asked the health minister to take up the issue in the cabinet, on why the state government cannot take the decision to operate the 108 emergency services in the state," she further said.

Syiemlieh said that the health minister had expressed that the state government would not allow any other company to harass its employees in the future.