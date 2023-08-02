With issues related to the new National Education Policy 2020 (NEP) creating an air of dissatisfaction in the state of Meghalaya, the state government has decided to take up issues related to the NEP 2020 in the upcoming meeting of the Meghalaya Higher Education Council on August 10.



The state government has also directed the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) to convene a meeting with the heads of all institutions on the NEP implementation.

State's Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on August 1 told reporters that the meeting, will also be attended by officials from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) and heads of institutions.



“We will deliberate (on the NEP). We will listen to them,” he said.



Sangma said that the state government had already asked for a written reply from institutions across the state whether they are ready to implement the NEP but majority of them have expressed that they are not ready to do so.



Sangma had also met a delegation of the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC), which have sought his intervention into the matter.



He said NEHU is going ahead with the implementation of the NEP as per their notification and the State has very limited role here while adding “However, we have already requested them (NEHU) not to force our institutions while implementing NEP.”



Further, the education minister informed that the State has also requested the NEHU Vice Chancellor to convene a meeting with the heads of all institutions and to discuss at length and provide handholding to such institutions for NEP implementation.



Stating that Meghalaya should not be left behind, he said, “We have the potential to go ahead. Certainly, we have challenges but if Meghalaya is left out, it will not sound good.”



Referring to the Meghalaya College Teachers’ Association (MCTA)’s decision of boycotting the first semester classes as a mark of protest against NEHU’s impassive attitude to implement NEP, Sangma said, “I would be happy if MCTA have a meeting with the heads of institutions and discuss and find a way forward.”



According to him, students should not be affected as they are the centre of attention to the government.

Agreeing that many institutions will be left out if hybrid mode of NEP is implemented, Sangma said, “This is true as in a hybrid mode some colleges will be left out and none of the college wants to be left out but if all decide not to, the entire state will be left out which we will have to choose. Therefore, let the heads of the institutions and NEHU discuss the matter in threadbare. The future of our students is the priority of all institutions.”



“Whether hybrid mode would be wise to go ahead with NEHU and heads of institutions if they can decide will be better for the future of the students,” he added.

Also read : Meghalaya college teachers launch non-cooperation movement against NEHU over implementation of NEP 2020