Amidst the relentless heat wave sweeping across Meghalaya, the state government took proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff in educational institutions. In a notification issued on Friday (April 26), the Meghalaya government directed all schools to adhere strictly to precautionary measures to mitigate the effects of the scorching temperatures.

The directive mandates schools throughout Meghalaya to abstain from organizing any outdoor activities or sports during the ongoing heat wave period. This decision comes as a preventive measure to shield students and staff from the potentially harmful consequences of prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

Furthermore, schools have been instructed to take necessary steps to provide adequate hydration facilities on their premises. This includes ensuring access to drinking water and shaded areas to help students and staff stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.

In cases of severe dehydration, the notification advises immediate transportation to the nearest health facility, underlining the seriousness with which the government is approaching the current heat wave conditions.

Temperature readings as of Friday (April 26) at 12:00 PM revealed a mercury rise of 28°C in Shillong, 33°C in Nongpoh, and a sweltering 35°C in Tura, indicating the intensity of the heat wave gripping the region.

To combat dehydration, students are encouraged to stay hydrated by regularly consuming water and bringing their own water bottles to school. Additionally, schools have been directed to provide ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) or lemon water in case students exhibit signs of dehydration.

During the peak heat hours between 12:00 PM and 3:00 PM, schools have been urged to minimize students' exposure to direct sunlight to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Moreover, in a bid to ensure further safety, the order prohibits students from walking barefoot inside or near school premises, emphasizing the importance of protecting students from potential burns on hot surfaces.