Meghalaya government discusses glamping projects to boost high-end tourism
Meghalaya is developing glamping projects to attract luxury tourists and boost the local economy. The government focuses on sustainable tourism to preserve the state's environment and culture.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a meeting with officials of the Tourism Department to discuss proposed glamping projects across the state aimed at promoting high-end and sustainable tourism.
The proposed projects are expected to create unique travel experiences for visitors while enhancing Meghalaya’s position as a premium tourist destination in the Northeast.
Sharing details about the meeting, Sangma said the initiatives would focus on attracting premium tourists and strengthening the overall Meghalaya tourism brand through eco-friendly and experience-driven hospitality models.
The Chief Minister emphasised that the projects are envisioned to combine luxury tourism with sustainability, while also generating economic opportunities and boosting the local tourism sector.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today