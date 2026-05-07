Meghalaya government discusses glamping projects to boost high-end tourism

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a meeting with officials of the Tourism Department to discuss proposed glamping projects across the state aimed at promoting high-end and sustainable tourism.

The proposed projects are expected to create unique travel experiences for visitors while enhancing Meghalaya’s position as a premium tourist destination in the Northeast.

Sharing details about the meeting, Sangma said the initiatives would focus on attracting premium tourists and strengthening the overall Meghalaya tourism brand through eco-friendly and experience-driven hospitality models.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the projects are envisioned to combine luxury tourism with sustainability, while also generating economic opportunities and boosting the local tourism sector.