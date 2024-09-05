The government of Meghalaya has taken a bold step to modernise rural healthcare by providing tablet computers to Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) in Ri Bhoi District.

This digital initiative aims to revolutionise community health services in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal presided over a ceremony at the DC's office conference hall to distribute the tablets. The event, attended by the District Medical & Health Officer, marked the beginning of a new era in rural healthcare delivery.

The tablets come equipped with specialised health-related applications designed to streamline the ASHAs' work. These tools will enable health workers to efficiently upload data, collect and report information, access crucial health resources, track patient records, and maintain seamless communication with healthcare providers.

"This digital empowerment will significantly enhance the quality of healthcare services in our communities," stated Deputy Commissioner Baranwal. He emphasised that the technology would facilitate timely interventions, accurate data analysis, and improved patient outcomes.