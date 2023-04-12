The Meghalaya government is developing model standards for safeguarding the sacredness of water bodies, as well as criteria for granting licenses or permission to build near such bodies.

The Meghalaya High Court heard a PIL on the case and was told of this on April 12.

The State also told the Court that aquatic experts had been appointed to the expert group for water body preservation.

“Accordingly, at the request of the State, let the matter appear six weeks hence,” the Court said in its order.

"Therefore, at the State's request, let the matter appear six weeks hence," the Court said in its order.

It also stated that the State assured the Court that no construction will be permitted, nor will construction work be continued or begun near any of the water bodies, particularly the Umiam Lake, until the matter is resolved and the guidelines on both water body maintenance and permission to build near such water bodies are finalised.

The next hearing is scheduled for May 24.