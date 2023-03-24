Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on March 24 said that a world-class Skywalk from Khyndailad (Police Bazar) to Barik point will be built with an investment of Rs 25 crore to facilitate pedestrian movement.

He said while presenting the budget in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Sangma also informed that the implementation of a comprehensive plan to address Shillong's traffic congestion problems has been completed, adding, ''In the short term, 30 buses have been purchased under the "Shared School Bus System" for a total of Rs 10 crore''.

''Further initiatives, such as junction improvement, parking expansion, public transportation system strengthening, and the introduction of electric buses, will start in 2023–2024,'' he added.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also said that all the state administration including the secretariat and the directorates will be shifted to New Shillong and all urban amenities like water supply, roads, power, and mobility will be planned accordingly.

Sangma informed that the process of preparation of master plans and DPRs has already been initiated and the government will come up with express connectivity between Shillong and New Shillong in order to provide hassle-free mobility.

''During the next five years, we intend to invest roughly Rs 5,000 crore in this large-scale project. Also, we will carry out extensive projects to solve the difficulties of traffic, waste disposal, and beautification in Tura, Jowai, and other urban areas,'' he added.

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