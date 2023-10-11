The Meghalaya government has entrusted two agencies to assess the safety aspect of the Umiam dam.

Meghalaya government has called upon the Central Soil & Materials Research Station and the Central Water Power Research Station to commence work on installing of Seismic Monitoring System aimed at averting potential collateral damage to the Uniam Dam in the event of a calamity such as an earthquake.

Sanjay Goyal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MeECL, stated on Wednesday that as per reports from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G), all findings thus far indicate that the dam complies with all safety standard requirements.



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He further mentioned that the government is conducting regular studies in collaboration with IIT Guwahati to assess the safety of the Umiam Dam. He emphasized that the government places great importance on the dam's safety and, in conjunction with agencies, carries out routine inspections of the structure.

IIT-G, tasked with conducting a study on the safety of Umiam Dam, submitted its report to the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited earlier this week.