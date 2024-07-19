The Meghalaya government has evacuated 67 of its students from Bangladesh, which is currently reeling under violence amid clashes between student protesters and security officials over a contentious quota system for government jobs.

Ensuring continued assistance, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 18, announced proactive measures amidst the ongoing protests.

The state government, in collaboration with the Bangladesh High Commission and Indian High Commission, has been steadfast in ensuring the safety of Indian students.

The government had also established a dedicated team. Nodal Officer Hiwot Rymbai (+91 96157 16153) and Assistant Nodal Officer Thomas (+91 84150 60802) are leading efforts to assist returning students. A helpline number, 1800 345 3644, has been made available for further assistance.



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