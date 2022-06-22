The Meghalaya government has failed to implement the majority of the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) several years ago.

The Meghalaya High Court has sought an explanation from the Chief Secretary as to why action should not be taken against officials in light of such failure after finding of this in the first interim report Justice (Retd) BP Katakey presented to the court.

Justice BP Katakey (Retd), who has been appointed to oversee and ensure that all the directions issued by the Supreme Court and the NGT pertaining to coal mining in the State are implemented, has filed the first interim report dated June 20.

“On a preliminary reading of the first interim report, it is evident that a majority of the directions are yet to be implemented though such directions were issued several years ago,” full bench comprising of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee, Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh said while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) .

Justice Katakey’s report includes a detailed chart indicating the recommendations made in the preliminary report filed by him, the action taken as per a report received on June 4, 2022, and the action taken as per a further report received on June 15, 2022.

According to report, the court has directed that future affidavits in this matter should be filed by the State through its Chief Secretary since the Chief Secretary has been made responsible to ensure compliance with the directions in the relevant orders.

“The Chief Secretary will also explain why a recommendation should not be made by this Court for taking appropriate action against such officials in view of the abject failure of the State to comply with the directions issued several years back,” it said.

According to the court, it also appears that the State may be less willing to bring charges against those who engaged in or are still involved in illicit coal mining for obvious reasons.

“An extreme adverse inference may be drawn by the Court if the State is found lacking in such regard and a comprehensive report of how the State is proceeding with vigour against the illegal minors is not placed before the Court,” it added.