A consultative committee has been established to oversee the renovation of the Garo Labour Corps cenotaph, with West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani appointed as its chairman. The committee aims to ensure that the restoration work is inclusive and respectful of the monument’s historical significance.

According to an official statement on March 20, the committee's primary task will be to assess public concerns, incorporate community feedback, and develop a renovation plan that honours the cenotaph’s legacy. The final recommendations will be submitted to the Urban Affairs Department and the Chief Minister for approval.

The committee will include key representatives, such as the CEO of the Tura Municipal Board, a delegate from the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), a representative from the families of the fallen heroes, and members from the Mothers’ Union and the Senior Citizens’ Association, nominated by their respective organisations.

Deputy Commissioner Chelani emphasised that the discussions must remain fact-based and constructive to preserve the dignity of the memorial.

He also noted that the need for renovation became evident after reports highlighted the site's neglect, prompting the Chief Minister to take action.