The Meghalaya government has established its own Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) certified agency, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on September 21.

The state has formed the Meghalaya State Organic Certification Body under the Planning Department.

The body, certified under the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) agency is the second such entity in the Northeast following Sikkim's State Organic Certification Agency.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma informed that the establishment of the new agency which is meant for local farmers will become more streamlined.

He stated, "Consequently, organic certification for local farmers will become more streamlined, eliminating reliance on agencies primarily situated in Western and Southern India."