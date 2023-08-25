Meghalaya Government on August 25 approved the setting up of three medical colleges in the state, one each at Shillong, Tura, and Ri Bhoi District.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting that also finalized the roadmap for the immediate procedure starting for the three medical colleges in the State.

In this regard, a committee has also been constituted and a proposal has been made on how the colleges will be set up and operationalized.

The Shillong Medical College, under the Health Department's purview, is looking into optimizing its current assets such as Civil Hospital, Shillong, and Ganesh Das Hospital, along with tapping into the potential of Specialist Doctors and other professionals who could potentially serve as faculty.

Meanwhile, Tura Medical College's progress is underway, with the Health Department finalizing operational details and human resource allocation. The government is also contemplating a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) approach, collaborating with esteemed Medical Institutions to facilitate the functioning of the college.

On the other hand, the third medical establishment, P A Sangma International Medical College situated in Ri Bhoi District, is a private initiative spearheaded by the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Additionally, a crucial development has occurred with the approval of the Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) by the cabinet. This institution will have a permanent role in recruiting professionals across various medical disciplines, including Allopathy Doctors, AYUSH physicians, Dental Surgeons, and Nurses.