The Meghalaya government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) will hold an important long-pending meeting on August 10, according to media reports.

The Harijan committee was given a time of two months by the state to appoint a new president for holding discussions on relocating 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

However, it must be mentioned that the meeting to address the ongoing issue of relocating the families has been a long-pending affair for a long time.

The Meghalaya High Court, had on June 13 provided a six-week extension to the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to address the matter.

In an order passed by Justice W Diengdoh on June 13, it was noted that legal representatives from both sides have indicated that settlement discussions are progressing.

They requested additional time, suggesting that if a positive agreement is reached, the matter could be resolved without further court intervention. The court granted the requested six weeks for these negotiations to continue.