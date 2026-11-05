The Meghalaya government on November 4 held a public consultation on the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project amid concerns over its potential impact on water sources, forest cover and the environment.

The consultation, organised by the Department of Tourism at the State Convention Centre in Shillong, was chaired by Meghalaya Ropeway Development Authority (MRDA) Chief Executive Officer CVD Diengdoh. It was attended by citizens, community representatives and members of various organisations, including the Khasi Students' Union (KSU) Laban Circle.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Diengdoh said the consultation was the second such exercise, following an earlier meeting with the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun, where a detailed presentation on the project was made.

He said the latest meeting was convened to address concerns regarding water sources, environmental impact and tree felling, among other issues.

Diengdoh maintained that the project would not affect existing water sources, adding that its impact on the catchment area would be minimal. Citing a report by the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, he said the six towers proposed between the lower and upper terminals would occupy just 0.2 per cent of the total catchment area.

He also said the nearest spring sources were located between 500 metres and one kilometre from the project alignment and would remain unaffected.

According to Diengdoh, the ropeway alignment runs along a ridge and is designed to pass above the tree line. Measures have also been incorporated into the project to minimise tree felling and protect the surrounding forest cover.

On the environmental clearances, he said the project does not fall under Category A or B of the Centre's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) notification and is therefore not required to undergo a statutory public hearing.

However, given that the project is funded by the New Development Bank (NDB), an Environment and Social Management Plan was prepared and approved. A public consultation and social impact assessment were also conducted by the Meghalaya Institute of Governance, he added.

Diengdoh said the ropeway was being designed in accordance with European CEN standards, with technical assistance from French multinational company POMA, which has experience in developing ropeway systems in environmentally sensitive locations.

He further said the project had secured clearances and No Objection Certificates from several agencies, including the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army and the Airports Authority of India. RITES, a government of India undertaking, has been appointed as the project management consultant.

Permission for tree felling has also been obtained from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while the Forest Department has undertaken compensatory afforestation as required under the regulations.

The proposed monocable gondola system will connect Laban with the Shillong Viewpoint, one of Meghalaya's major tourist destinations. Diengdoh said the project was intended to improve accessibility to the viewpoint and enhance the experience of visitors.

He added that the ropeway could also become a tourist attraction in its own right, while creating employment opportunities for local youth and supporting livelihoods linked to tourism.

The project is being funded through the New Development Bank and the PM-DevINE scheme under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Diengdoh said it could also serve as a model for similar ropeway projects in other parts of Meghalaya.

Responding to the absence of the JAC from Wednesday's consultation, he said the government remained willing to engage with the committee and other organisations to address their concerns.

"We are here to engage with everyone and address the concerns raised. It is important that the public understands the project and the safeguards in place," he said.

He added that the government had taken note of the concerns surrounding water sources, the environment and tree cover and would ensure that the prescribed safeguards were followed during the construction and operation of the ropeway.

During the consultation, participants raised questions about different aspects of the project and urged the government to consider the demands put forward by the JAC. They also called for continued dialogue with the committee to reach a mutual understanding.

Diengdoh reiterated the government's appeal for stakeholders to participate in the discussions, saying the project was aimed at improving connectivity, promoting tourism and generating livelihood opportunities in the state.