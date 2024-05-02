Meghalaya government held a review meeting with the Information and Communication Department to discuss matters related to last-mile connectivity in the State.

In the first phase, 30 locations have been identified to ensure last-mile connectivity.

A meeting was held between the India-Bhutan Foundation, led by Maj. Gen. V. Namgyel, the Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and Sudhakar Dalela, the Ambassador of India to Bhutan, along with their respective teams.

The main agenda of the discussion was to enhance bilateral ties in areas such as trade, culture, and tourism.



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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 1, held a meeting with the officials of line departments to discuss the ongoing water crisis in different parts of the state.

The construction of the ongoing Umiam dam and bridge repair work was also discussed in the meeting. Meghalaya Cabinet Minister for PHE, Soil & Water and Housing Marcuise Marak were also present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sangma assured the public of measures being taken for the safety and stability of the Umiam bridge.