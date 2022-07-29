The Meghalaya government has chosen two new plots of land for the construction of a medical college to be located in Shillong.

State Health Minister James Sangma announced the development on Friday afternoon. The Health Minister said that despite the delay the government is making all attempts to ensure that the state has its own medical college.

Sangma said that an agreement has been made with West Bengal’s KPC Medical College and Hospital to complete the project but has been scrapped due to various reasons.

“We understand the importance of having a medical college in our state because so many of our students have to go out of the state to pursue their career in medicine. Looking at that and understanding the emergency of that we feel that we must go ahead and ensure the Shillong Medical College should come about as early as possible,” said Sangma.

He added that they are looking at how they can identify a party that has the requisite experience to run this Medical College. “And for that, we have approached the Chief Minister who has been kind enough to commit a certain land which will be enough to house a medical college,”

He also stated that the present area which is there in Umsawli, meant to set up a medical college will not be enough for a decent medical College. "Keeping the urgency of the matter we are trying to pursue it at the earliest," he added.