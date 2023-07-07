Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal has informed that the state government is in discussion with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) over the possibility in generating electricity from waste.



Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal told reporters that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is discussing with the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) on the matter.



“The CM is already coordinating with the NTPC because the NTPC is having some projects on this line (generating energy from waste). Therefore, we will try to find out,” he said on July 7.



The power minister also informed that talks are on to explore the possibility of utilizing waste for power generation.



“We will be having a meeting with the urban affairs department also (to discuss the matter),” he said while adding “Today we will also be discussing something on that line and that is why I told you that maybe on that basis we can also do something.”



Earlier, the Chief Minister had informed that the state requires about 1,700 million units of power every year out of which its own production is about 1000 to 1100 million units of power every year and hence, there is a shortfall of about 600 to 700 million units.



“That shortfall is normally met by the share we get from central agencies and the rest we buy from the market. Hence, that is the kind of situation we faced. So approximately about 30 per cent deficiency in terms of the requirement of the thing is there but that is one part,” he said at the sidelines of a function.



Using garbage for energy can neatly solve the issue of excessive reliance on landfills while at the same time helping address residents’ energy and heating needs.