The Meghalaya government has initiated the process of the rehabilitation of hawkers and street vendors from Khyndailad, aiming a pedestrian zone.

The move to relocate over 200 hawkers aims to attract tourists and visitors to Shillong, appealing it as a music hub.

Speaking to reporters on August 13, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said that the process to rehabilitate the hawkers has begun, further adding that the state government is waiting for the details of various trades. He said that more than 2 people who are in the same business will not be allowed to be in the same place.

Furthermore, he said that the state is ensuring safety measures for workers who use sources of energy like fire.

It must be mentioned that the state government had set August 15 as the target to rehabilitate hawkers, however the identification of trades and names of individuals was time-taking, according to the tourism minister.

Meanwhile, Lyngdoh said that the process will be undertaken in the best interest of the hawkers with the establishment of enhanced facilities and vending zones.

Informing that the process will be held in collaboration between the tourism department and the urban affairs department, the Meghalaya minister said that various vending zones have been identified, with the next step being allotment of spaces. He stated that the process will be concluded soon, further informing that the state will figure an alternative plan.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had announced a Rs 216 crore venture under the Shillong Smart City initiative to transform Shillong's Police Bazar.

The upcoming multi-complex, which will replace the former office of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation, promises to be a game-changer for the area, offering a blend of commercial and tourism facilities.