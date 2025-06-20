Meghalaya government initiates Rs 165.8 crore secretariat complex in Tura to boost Garo Hills governance

The Meghalaya government has laid the foundation stone for a new secretariat complex in Tura, marking a pivotal moment for administrative accessibility in Garo Hills. The Rs 165.8 crore project aims to bring government services closer to residents while simultaneously launching economic initiatives worth nearly Rs 8 crore.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, ceremonially began construction of the Additional Secretariat Complex during a function that also saw the launch of multiple development programs.

The state's flagship FOCUS (Farmers' Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems) program received significant attention with the initiation of Rs 7.93 crore disbursement benefiting 4,610 Producer Groups across Garo Hills. The scheme, designed to strengthen collective farming and rural wealth creation, has gained recognition as a national model for agricultural transformation.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government's commitment to grassroots-level administration, stating that efforts continue with sanctioned mini secretariats planned for Jowai and Pynursla. The new Tura facility is expected to streamline government scheme delivery, improve citizen access to services, and enhance inter-departmental coordination.

The ceremony witnessed multiple program launches, including the distribution of M-Tabs to 10 schools under the Digital Learning Aid scheme and the installation of sanitary pad vending machines in five educational institutions to support menstrual hygiene access for students.

Conrad K Sangma also introduced Awang Chips, a jackfruit-based product from the Rongara PRIME Hub, alongside the Meghalaya Economic Inclusive Program (MEIP) and CM Fellowship program, reinforcing the state's focus on economic innovation.

The Secretariat Foundation follows an intensive two-day development push across the region. Recent inaugurations include a double-lane steel truss bridge over Bakla River, the foundation of Captain Williamson Memorial Higher Secondary School with Rs 7 crore funding in South West Garo Hills, and 125 Community Centres launched virtually under the MegLife Project.

Additional projects include a synthetic athletic track foundation in Baghmara and the launch of the Chitmang Chaiwat Nature-Based Glamping Project, supported by Rs 93 lakh in eco-tourism funding.

The Chief Minister announced plans for a dedicated engineering wing within the Police Department and various World Bank-supported infrastructure upgrades, including renovations of police stations, Primary Health Centres, and Community Health Centres.

Beneficiaries from CM ELEVATE, FOCUS, and Self Help Groups shared success stories during the event, highlighting the tangible impact of these programs on rural livelihoods and economic empowerment.