The Meghalaya government on September 19, 2022, inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to strengthen the capacity of the medical professionals and knowledge exchange in the State.

Minister in charge of Health, James K Sangma met with Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramaniam to formalize the agreement signing.

Taking to social media, James said that this MoU will immensely benefit our state as the excellence and proactive approaches demonstrated by Tamil Nadu in the health sector.

James said that the MDA government is committed to providing access, quality, and affordable healthcare for all.