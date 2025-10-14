Meghalaya government inks MoU with NorthEast United FC to promote football in Shillong

The Government of Meghalaya has entered into a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NorthEast United Football Club (NEUFC) to strengthen football development and elevate Shillong’s profile as the ‘Football Capital of India.’

The partnership, effective from 2025 to 2028, is a collaborative initiative involving the Department of Tourism and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs. Officials stated that the agreement aims to nurture football talent, foster a sporting culture among the youth, and enhance Meghalaya’s image as a premier sports and tourism destination in India.

Under the MoU, NEUFC will play a pivotal role in conducting grassroots training programmes, football festivals, and talent scouting initiatives across the state, while the government will facilitate infrastructure support and community engagement activities.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from NorthEast United FC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya. The collaboration reflects the state’s long-term vision of integrating sports with tourism and youth development.