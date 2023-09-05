Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tyngsong, stated that peace talks between the government and the proscribed militant group Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) have resumed.

However, the government insists that these talks should involve the top leaders of the HNLC, namely the Chairman or the General Secretary.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Tyngsong mentioned that right from the initial stages of the peace talks, the government has expressed its desire to engage with the HNLC's top leaders, rather than just the Vice Chairman.

He also emphasized that for the HNLC to demonstrate seriousness about the matter, official communication should come from the HNLC's interlocutor. The Deputy Chief Minister maintained that the government is committed to advancing the peace talks.

Also read : Meghalaya: Violence erupts between police and HITO members in Shillong during dress code protest

He urged the top leaders of the HNLC to step forward so that the peace talks can proceed, as both the Central and State governments are dedicated to working on the peace process with the HNLC.

When asked about the timing of the next meeting between the two parties, Tyngsong stated that the state government is awaiting communication from the HNLC to schedule the second round of peace talks. He expressed his expectation that either the Chairman or the General Secretary would come forward for the discussions.

It maybe noted, that the HNLC has expressed its displeasure regarding the government's decision to summon its General Secretary, Sainkupar Nongtraw, despite the ongoing peace talks. The state government demanded Nongtraw to appear in court on September 20 in connection with charges against him under Section 120 (B) and Section 121 IPC, read with Section 25 9 (i-b).