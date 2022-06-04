The Meghalaya government proposes to invest Rs 400 crore in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi district, to build the state's first veterinary institution.

According to Sanbor Shullai, Minister of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AH&VS), the department has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project.

“The process for establishing the first-ever State-run Veterinary University is underway, and the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet for approval soon,” informed Shullai.

“The process for establishing the first-ever State-run Veterinary University is underway, and the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet for approval soon,” he further said.

Shullai, who is also in charge of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services, stated that the State's Urban Affairs Department would soon offer the prison department 25 acres of land in Mawdiangdiang, New Shillong Township, for the construction of a modern central jail.

“We have signed the resolution allocating 25 acres of land at Mawdiangdiang to the prison department for the proposed construction of the central jail,” he stated.

According to Shullai, the projected central jail will have a capacity of 5,000 inmates, with 2,500 males and 2,500 girls.

He also stated that the existing Shillong district jail will be handed over to the Urban, Affairs department which wants to build parking lots, shopping malls, and other facilities to provide jobs for the locals.