To ensure the promotion of the two indigenous languages in the State - Khasi and Garo, the State cabinet on November 9 decided to come up with the State Literary Award for local authors of the state.

"This has been done as per our decision to ensure we promote our own languages especially our two indigenous languages, Khasi and Garo language. A part of the resolution we had passed in other to push the government of India to include the Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th schedule and apart from the other supports we are giving to ensure the promotion of the languages, this is one more step towards promoting our language", said CM Conrad in a press briefing after the cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister informed that the Award will be given to Khasi author and the other to a Garo author. They will be awarded cash of 1 lakh each.

"Every year there will be a committee will be headed by the Director to screen different nominations. People can self-nominate and others can nominate for them. Then, the Committee will submit the proposed list to the government ", he added.

CM said that this is another step taken by the government to ensure that the state gives the necessary push and importance to our own languages.