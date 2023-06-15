The Meghalaya government has issued a diktat prohibiting government employees from joining any political activities. The directive comes as a response to the observation that some government employees have been openly participating in political gatherings, which is a direct violation of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.

According to Rule 20 (1) of the aforementioned rules, no government employee is allowed to be a member of or associated with any political party or organization involved in politics. They are also prohibited from engaging in or supporting any political movement or activity. The government emphasizes the importance of adhering to this rule and urges all employees to strictly observe it in both word and spirit.

The government's order serves as a reminder to employees about the consequences of violating the rule. Any government employee found to be in breach of these instructions will face strict disciplinary action as outlined under Rule 20 of the Meghalaya Services (Conduct) Rules, 2019.

To ensure widespread compliance, all administrative departments and heads of departments have been directed to disseminate the contents of this order to all district and subordinate offices. The government expects full cooperation and adherence to these guidelines from all government employees.