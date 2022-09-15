The State government of Meghalaya on Wednesday informed the assembly that temporary licenses have been issued to three applicants to set up casinos in the hilly state.

Meghalaya Taxation Minister James PK Sangma told the State Assembly that temporary licenses were issued to provide additional attractions to the tourists, visiting the state from other states.

"There are huge competitions to attract the tourists. The other northeastern states have a similar topography to Meghalaya and the states also have historical and archaeological sites. To attract the tourists, we have to give them some additional amusement," the minister informed the House.

Notably, the Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has earlier demanded the state government consult all stakeholders before implementing the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act, 2021 and to withdraw the temporary licenses issued to any person for establishing a casino in Ri Bhoi district.

“We demand that the State Government should consult all the stakeholders before implementing the Act in totality and in the meantime to withdraw the temporary licenses issued to any person(s),” HYC vice president Rhembor G Saibon said in a statement.