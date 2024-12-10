The Meghalaya government and the IT department held a review meeting to discuss the 'Last Mile Connectivity' in the state.

The meeting, led by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, focused on the implementation of the International Internet Gateway and MSWAN, as well as the setting up of a new State Data Center.

The chief minister also reviewed the status of the construction work of the Tura Tech Park, distribution of M-Tabs and laptops for students.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet also conducted a meeting with the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) approved the Meghalaya Drugs Control Wing (MDCW) aimed at curbing drug menace in the state.

During the meeting, it was informed that the ANTF is initiating stringent measures, including developing a database for offenders, hotspot mapping and setting up a dedicated WhatsApp number as helpline.