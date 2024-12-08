The Meghalaya government has unveiled a pioneering "Land Bank" initiative to bolster tourism infrastructure and address the growing accommodation needs across the state’s popular destinations. This ambitious project aims to foster inclusive and sustainable tourism while generating significant employment opportunities.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that the government has called for Expressions of Interest (EoI), inviting landowners and community groups to partner in developing tourism accommodation facilities. The submission deadline for the proposals is set for mid-January 2025.

“The land bank will play a transformative role in expanding accommodation facilities in areas like Dawki, where a surge in tourists has outpaced available lodging,” Lyngdoh noted. He added, “In Garo Hills, we are focusing on adventure and wildlife tourism to draw attention to underdeveloped regions. This initiative has the potential to generate one lakh additional jobs within two to three years.”

The government is keen on forming joint ventures with individuals and communities willing to contribute land for tourism development projects. Dawki, renowned for its pristine waters, is a prime focus of the initiative, as visitor numbers continue to climb despite limited infrastructure.

Lyngdoh emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “We are reaching out to landowners and community members to partner with us by offering their land for tourism development. The EoI process is in motion, with mid-January as the submission deadline.”

The "Land Bank" initiative marks a strategic step toward elevating Meghalaya’s status as a premier tourist destination while ensuring equitable growth and opportunities for its people.