The Meghalaya government, on October 1 launched the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project, aiming a boost in sustainability and organic farming objectives in the state.

The project has been launched in conjunction with KfW Development Bank.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the initiative. He wrote, "Today we successfully launched the Sustainable Land Management Meghalaya Project, in conjunction with KfW Development Bank, representing a major stride towards sustainability and organic farming objectives in Meghalaya."

The Meghalaya chief minister informed that the initiative capitalises on traditional farming methods which aim to establish market connections for farmers.

The initiative also addresses productivity challenges through organic farming promotion, certification streamlining, farmer capacity enhancement, and market linkage fortification.