Meghalaya government has initiated an investigation into reports of unauthorised coal mining in South West Khasi Hills district. The Secretary of the Mining & Geology department issued an order directing the Deputy Commissioner of South West Khasi Hills to conduct a thorough inquiry into the alleged activities.

The focus of the investigation is on purported illegal coal extraction by Skindford Nongbri in the area under Nonghyllam police station. The Deputy Commissioner has been given a seven-day deadline to submit a comprehensive report, which will then be forwarded to Justice (Retd) BP Katakey as per his request.

The order emphasises the need for stringent action, stating, "Further, he is to take strict action against the person(s) under the provisions of MMDR Act, 1957 if the allegation is found to be true."

To ensure a thorough investigation, the Superintendent of Police of South West Khasi Hills District will assist the Deputy Commissioner in the inquiry process.