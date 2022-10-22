Meghalaya SSA Schools Association (MSSASA) president Aristotle C Rymbai on October 21 said that the cabinet is likely to approve the demands that include the implementation of a quarterly system of payment and salary.

He further informed that the Cabinet is also mulling to approve the constitution of the State Education Commission to address the grievances of SSA teachers.

The development comes after MSSASA held a meeting with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with officials of the education department.

''The meeting is very positive and we have discussed in length the long pending demands of SSA teachers which includes the implementation of a Quarterly system for payment of SSA teachers' salary, to constitute the State Education Commission to address the grievances of SSA teachers,'' C Rymbai said.

He further said that the Deputy CM also informed the Association that the department is concerned and has done the needful and now the rest is left to get it approved by the Cabinet to be held probably by November 1st week.

''We have also discussed for release of salaries to SSA teachers for the month of September, October, and November before the Christmas Festival. The Deputy CM assured the Association to take up the matter with the department concerned and the government will do its best to get the salary of SSA teachers released before the Christmas Festival,'' the MSSASA president added.