The long-pending meeting between the Meghalaya government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) is expected to convene by the end of July or the beginning of August, according to media reports.

The meeting will be held to address the ongoing issue of relocating 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.

The Meghalaya High Court, had on June 13 provided a six-week extension to the state government and the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to address the matter.

In an order passed by Justice W Diengdoh, it was noted that legal representatives from both sides have indicated that settlement discussions are progressing.

They had requested additional time, suggesting that if a positive agreement is reached, the matter could be resolved without further court intervention. The court granted the requested six weeks for these negotiations to continue.