Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said that the state is expected to implement the smart meter project in the state following directions from the Central government.

Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that the government is likely to administer nearly 800 meter readers.

Mondal informed that the Centre has mandated the use of smart meters.

Meanwhile, the minister also said that efforts to identify an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam for the convenience of vehicles travelling to Shillong are underway.

This comes in light of safety threats pertaining to the Umiam dam, the retrofitting construction work on which was completed only recently.

He said that the department requested Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar for assistance in the matter.