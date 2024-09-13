Meghalaya government likely to implement smart meter project under Centre's directive
Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal announced the state's plan to implement the smart meter project following Central government directives. Additionally, efforts are being made to find an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam for safer travel to Shillong.
Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal said that the state is expected to implement the smart meter project in the state following directions from the Central government.
Speaking to reporters, Mondal said that the government is likely to administer nearly 800 meter readers.
Mondal informed that the Centre has mandated the use of smart meters.
Meanwhile, the minister also said that efforts to identify an alternative route bypassing the Umiam dam for the convenience of vehicles travelling to Shillong are underway.
This comes in light of safety threats pertaining to the Umiam dam, the retrofitting construction work on which was completed only recently.
He said that the department requested Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar for assistance in the matter.
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