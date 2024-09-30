The Meghalaya government, on September 30 met with the 16th Finance Commission, presenting a comprehensive overview of the current status and the multifaceted challenges faced by the state.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stressed the need to transform Meghalaya into an exemplary state, with assistance from the commission.

CM Sangma, welcomed Dr. Arvind Panagariya Chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission to Shillong earlier today.

During the meeting, the state government, in a bid to ensure overall enhancement of the state introduced its mission with a strategic roadmap.

Futhermore, the Meghalaya chief minister also handed over the State Memorandum to Chairperson, Dr. Arvind Panagariya during the meeting.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma shared the details of the meeting with the Finance Commission and stressed the need to transform Meghalaya into an exemplary state.

He stated, "We are grateful for the 16th Finance Commission's engaged listening and expert recommendations, and look forward to working together to make Meghalaya an exemplary state, playing a vital role in ever-growing India."