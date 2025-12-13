Meghalaya government moves to end decades-old land disputes in Tura

The Meghalaya government has begun handing over land pattas under long-term lease arrangements to eight localities in Tura Town, marking a major step towards resolving long-standing disputes over encroached government land.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the move addresses issues that have persisted for decades between residents and the General Administration Department (GAD). Several government properties and office spaces in Tura had been encroached upon over the years, leading to prolonged court cases, eviction notices and repeated law-and-order challenges.

“Pleased to hand over land pattas through long-term leases to 8 localities,” Sangma said, describing the decision as a practical solution to a complex problem.

The initiative follows a model implemented in Williamnagar two to three years ago, which the government considers successful. Under the new arrangement, the land will continue to remain government revenue land, but households currently residing on it will receive leases based on “specific, transparent criteria”.

According to the chief minister, the policy is aimed at preventing future disputes while providing clarity and security to both the government and residents. “This approach is designed to prevent future disputes and bring clarity and security to both the government and the public,” he said.

The first phase covers localities that have already agreed to the process. These areas have undergone surveys, drone and digital mapping, as well as public hearings over the past two years. Localities that have not yet consented will be taken up in a second phase, with the government emphasising that participation will remain voluntary and that “no area will be compelled to participate”.

The decision is being seen as a significant step towards planned and orderly urban development in Tura Town, while balancing state ownership of land with the realities faced by long-settled residents.