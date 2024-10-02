The Meghalaya government is yet to act on the introduction of a QR code tracking system for products of the Excise Department, aiming to collect Rs 500 crore in earnings from liquor sales this financial year.

The government had approved the same during a cabinet meeting on September 25.

Speaking to reporters, Meghalaya Excise Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the intiative which aims to use holograms to stop leakages in the system is not satisfactory.

Furthermore, Shylla also informed that the department has been directed to accelerate the process, adding that the expenses for adopting the QR code technology will be borne by buyers.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had informed on his X handle that the facility of excise functionalities of all liquor bottles sold in the state with a QR code hologram for real-time tracking will be implemented under the QR code tracking system.

The move aims to stop leakages in the system as every bottle which gets sold will include a QR code on it, making it convenient for authorities to track every location the bottle goes through.

"This will enable real-time stock/production/sales update and also track revenue generated from the sales," he had stated.